General Motors Co (GM) Shares Declined While Dupont Capital Management Raised Holding; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Athena Capital Advisors Lowered Stake

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 31,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 11,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,615 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 103,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 5.31M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 28/03/2018 – GM’S CRUISE UNIT SAYS CTO AG GANGADHAR HAS LEFT COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – GM Outlines New South Korea Labor Deal; 11/05/2018 – GM – UNDER VIABILITY PLAN, CO WILL ENGINEER, MANUFACTURE SMALL THREE-CYLINDER GASOLINE ENGINE IN KOREA FOR NEXT GENERATION GLOBAL VEHICLES; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 16/04/2018 – GM bans business trips to South Korea amid labor discord; 21/03/2018 – Govt official says GM Korea finds it hard to share information about global strategies; 07/03/2018 – Tariffs on metals will only have a small impact on GM’s business, which the company can offset, said CEO Mary Barra; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns GM Fncl Cns Automble Rcbls Tr 2018-2 Nts Prlm Rtgs; 02/04/2018 – GM KOREA MARCH OVERSEAS SALES DOWN 3 PCT Y/Y; 01/05/2018 – GM Recognizes Henniges Automotive for Performance, Quality and Innovation

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 196,762 shares to 199,962 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 9,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 56,178 shares to 15,039 shares, valued at $333,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,289 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

