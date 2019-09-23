General Motors Co (GM) Shareholder Oldfield Partners Llp Lowered Its Stake by $475,000 as Shares Rose; As Sealed Air New (SEE) Stock Declined, Hawk Ridge Management Decreased Position

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.40 million, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 4.45 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 15/03/2018 – GM’s S.Korean union says will not demand pay rise; calls for job security; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to GMF Floorplan Owner Revolving Trust, Series 2018-1 Notes; 08/03/2018 – GM RESULTS AND EC CLEARANCE; 11/05/2018 – GM – UNDER PLAN, GM WILL MANUFACTURE ALL-NEW CUV-TYPE VEHICLE FOR KOREA AND EXPORT MARKETS; 11/05/2018 – GM KOREA, KDB AGREE ON BALANCE SHEET RESTRUCTURE TO CUT DEBT; 18/04/2018 – Cadillac Chief Leaves GM, Citing `Philosophical Differences’; 13/03/2018 – GM CEO meets with U.S. regulators on fuel efficiency rules; 27/03/2018 – IDBI BANK LTD IDBI.NS CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID CBI BOOKS EX-GM OF CO FOR FRAUD; 16/04/2018 – GM SAID TO BAN BUSINESS TRIPS TO SOUTH KOREA: NIKKEI

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 87,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 401,347 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.17 million, down from 488,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.46. About 341,324 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas holds 2,605 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 55,013 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 10,239 shares. Moreover, Regal Advsr Lc has 0.05% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 6,693 shares. Axa holds 2.07 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Capital holds 111.82 million shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co owns 18,201 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc owns 5,571 shares. Conning Incorporated has invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). First Allied Advisory holds 0.07% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 56,039 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp invested 4.31% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Advisors Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 506,878 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 2.47% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 545,710 shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 363 shares.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Oil Stocks Gain on Saudi Hit; GM Workers Strike – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Automotive Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “David Einhorn’s General Motors Story Shows the Benefits of Buying With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Warren, Sanders to visit striking GM workers as dispute continues – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GM fills chief marketing position – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cia De Minas Buena. (NYSE:BVN) by 625,130 shares to 4.99 million shares, valued at $83.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 503,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70B for 4.94 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Analysts await Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. SEE’s profit will be $98.89 million for 16.20 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Sealed Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.