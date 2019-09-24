General Motors Co (GM) Market Valuation Rose While South Texas Money Management LTD Boosted Stake by $417,316; Zevin Asset Management Has Raised Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) Stake by $651,300; Share Price Declined

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 10,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 605,280 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.32M, up from 594,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 234,652 shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 15/03/2018 – GM SEES COMMERCIALIZING CRUISE AV IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 08/04/2018 – General Motors March China vehicle sales up 2 percent from year earlier; 05/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS SAYS ELAINE BUCKBERG WAS NAMED AS CHIEF ECONOMIST, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 29/03/2018 – Soyoung Kim: GM Korea to ask GM to roll over debt, cut interest rate; 23/04/2018 – GM TO INJECT 500B WON OF EMERGENCY FUNDS INTO KOREA UNIT: DAILY; 17/05/2018 – REG-Mechan Controls Plc GM Statement; 11/05/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS – GM AND KDB AGREED ON BALANCE SHEET RESTRUCTURING THAT WILL ALLOW GM KOREA TO REDUCE EXISTING DEBT BY ABOUT $2.8 BLN; 03/04/2018 – General Motors to Begin Reporting U.S. Vehicle Sales on Quarterly Basis; 27/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION LIKELY TO BACK FREEZING FUEL ECONOMY STANDARDS FROM 2020 THROUGH 2026

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 5,010 shares as the company's stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 41,120 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $117.17. About 186,974 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500.

Zevin Asset Management Llc, which manages about $480.40 million and $310.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Swiss Re Ag Sedol# B545mg5 Ch (SSREF) by 9,555 shares to 56,020 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 4,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,388 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by:

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: