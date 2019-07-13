General Motors Co (GM) Holder Toronto Dominion Bank Upped Stake by $11.90 Million; Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Lifted Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stake by $3.45 Million

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 313,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.08M, up from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 4.04M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 09/04/2018 – ET NOW: #Exclusive | Even though Govt has replaced its nominee director on @ICICIBank, sources tell @29_ruchibhatia; 08/05/2018 – Govt nominee director on ICICI board awaits report from probe agencies; 12/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK SAYS HAS PROVIDED CLARIFICATIONS TO SEBI WITH REGARD TO MEDIA REPORTS; 29/05/2018 – ICICI BANK NAMES M. D. MALLYA ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 12/04/2018 – Mint: Videocon loan case: Embattled ICICI board plans investor outreach; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – SUB:RESPONSE TO QUERIES RECEIVED BY EMAIL ON; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK- CLASSIFIED 3 BORROWER ACCOUNTS IN GEMS & JEWELLERY SECTOR WITH FUND-BASED OUTSTANDING OF 7.95 BLN RUPEES AS FRAUD AND NON PERFORMING; 30/03/2018 – Economic Times: CBI files PE against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband and Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 38.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 321,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.11 million, up from 840,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 7.03 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 28/03/2018 – GM CEO MARY BARRA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA AUTO SUMMIT; 21/04/2018 – New York Post: Giants GM thinks obsessing over shelf-life factor is `dangerous’; 15/03/2018 – GM TO BUILD PRODUCTION VERSIONS OF CRUISE AV IN MI PLANT; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-KDB COULD INJECT AROUND 500 BLN WON INTO GM KOREA, PREFERABLY VIA A RIGHTS OFFERING – KDB CHAIRMAN; 13/04/2018 – JUST IN: GM cuts several hundred jobs at Ohio plant as car sales continue to slide; 28/03/2018 – GM Korea to ask GM to roll over debt, cut interest rate; 24/03/2018 – Waymo CEO says its tech would have handled Uber self-driving incident safely; 10/05/2018 – GM and Seoul agree on $7bn rescue package for South Korean unit; 18/04/2018 – GM EXTENDS EXISTING $14.5B REVOLVING CREDIT LINE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.51M were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. Moreover, Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia has 0.29% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 803,803 shares. Philadelphia Fincl Mgmt Of San Francisco Ltd accumulated 238,898 shares. Argent holds 0.19% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 48,809 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 827,629 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 69,960 shares. Park Circle owns 99,100 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 0.04% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 297,294 shares. Cna Financial Corp reported 290,255 shares. Bessemer has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 6.05 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.17% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Factory Mutual Ins Communications holds 0.24% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 522,600 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 1.03M shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. 375,673 were reported by Lpl Fincl Ltd.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: XPO Logistics vs. General Motors – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Cadillac and Lincoln Luxury Brands Are Ready for Growth – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Pickups Each Gain 12 Percent in the Second Quarter; Crossovers Set a Second Quarter Record – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Americaâ€™s Biggest Car Companies Falter in June – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Are Ford and Volkswagen Close to a Massive Tech-Sharing Deal? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 3.51 million shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $32.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 19,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 992,356 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA).

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on April 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 A-Rated Stocks That Are Under $10 – Investorplace.com” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ICICI Bank As A Play On India’s Continued Development – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.