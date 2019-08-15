General Motors Co (GM) Holder Neuberger Berman Group Upped Holding; Bank Of Italy Boosted Its Holding in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by $7.57 Million as Stock Value Declined

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 505,556 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – CNH SEES $500M-$550M CUT IN PLAN LIABILITY ON MODIFICATIONS; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE PROGRAM HAS A DURATION UP TO AND INCLUDING OCTOBER 12, 2019; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior debt to Ba1, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating and improves outlook to positive; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 16/04/2018 – CNH TO MODIFY RETIREE BENEFITS FOLLOWING SUPREME COURT RULING; 13/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2017 Sustainability Report; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: CNHI Ba1 CFR AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 183,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.28M, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 1.19M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 06/03/2018 – Trump Threat Undercut by GM’s Euro Exit, Germans’ U.S. Expansion; 18/04/2018 – Cadillac President Johan De Nysschen replaced by head of GM Canada; 23/04/2018 – GM KOREA UNION TO VOTE ON TENTATIVE LABOR AGREEMENT BY APRIL 26; 10/05/2018 – GM EXEC BARRY ENGLE SAYS GM’S COMMITMENT TO S.KOREA IS LONG TERM AND SINCERE; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS CO, SOFTBANK VISION FUND INVESTMENTS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE CAPITAL NEEDED TO REACH COMMERCIALIZATION AT SCALE STARTING IN 2019; 08/04/2018 – GM SAYS JAN-MARCH CHINA VEHICLE SALES +8.0 PCT Y/Y, VS -5.2 PCT YEAR EARLIER; 31/05/2018 – GM CRUISE NOW FUNDED `WELL INTO COMMERCIALIZATION,’ AMMANN SAYS; 24/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GM, South Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 billion; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 70,286 shares to 165,071 shares, valued at $21.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerging Mark Etf (EMB) by 126,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 535,294 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Llc stated it has 0.14% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Exane Derivatives holds 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 6,266 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.73% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 366 are owned by Gemmer Asset Management. Buckingham Asset Management Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 8,034 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 2,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tobam invested in 0% or 1,857 shares. Intact Invest Management has 167,400 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 4.23% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). C M Bidwell Associates Ltd accumulated 67 shares. Aviance Lc has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc reported 105,147 shares. Moreover, First Dallas has 0.75% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Tower Rech (Trc) accumulated 26,743 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 8,000 shares.

