General Motors Co. (GM) Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Raised Its Stake by $984,866; Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose While Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Cut Its Stake by $778,360

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 6,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 49,363 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, down from 55,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in General Motors Co. (GM) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 26,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.06 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in General Motors Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $39.61. About 5.88M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO GM.N SAYS GM KOREA’S LABOR UNION REQUESTED EXTENSION TO CONTRACT TALKS, TARGETING TENTATIVE AGREEMENT BY MONDAY AFTERNOON; 09/05/2018 – GM to locate new Asia-Pacific headquarters in S.Korea – government; 13/03/2018 – GM CEO meets with U.S. regulators on fuel efficiency rules; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 percent; 05/04/2018 – UK DIESEL SALES FALL 37 PCT IN MARCH – SMMT; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Tariffs could force U.S. automakers to rethink China production; 24/04/2018 – GM: [KBS News Breaking News] Korea GM Labor & Management to Propose Wage and Collective Negotiation – ! $GM; 26/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.32 –THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Monsanto wins approval in Brazil for GM soy seed lntacta2 Xtend

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 360,092 shares to 29,726 shares, valued at $139,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp. (NYSE:MKL) by 2,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,209 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 165,686 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability owns 24,440 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 854,345 are owned by Raymond James Assocs. Edgar Lomax Company Va reported 282,349 shares. Dt Invest Prtn Limited Liability Com has invested 0.57% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Acr Alpine Capital Research holds 5.81% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 110.61M shares. Loews Corporation holds 353,055 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Fairfax Hldg Ltd Can has 375,965 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 10,232 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 68,796 shares. Zebra Capital Management Ltd Com invested in 0.59% or 29,780 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Com invested 0.11% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Huntington State Bank has 2,462 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 237,730 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Accuvest Global Advsrs holds 0.25% or 12,619 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.43 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

