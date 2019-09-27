General Motors Co (GM) Holder Bbva Compass Bancshares Increased Position; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Adi Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 214.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 6,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 9,424 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $152.34. About 3.79M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 17,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 98,849 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81M, up from 81,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $37.61. About 8.18M shares traded or 9.55% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ROOF MODULE PRODUCTION HAS BEGUN; PRODUCTION OF FOURTH GENERATION CRUISE AV EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 17/05/2018 – MECP: Mechan Controls Plc: GM Statement; 08/05/2018 – GM Recognizes AGM, a Flex Company, for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 06/03/2018 – GM Korea workers jump at buyout offer amid looming plant closure; 19/04/2018 – GM Korea, union fail to reach agreement before Friday deadline; 02/04/2018 – GM KOREA PROPOSES SUSPENDING SECOND SHIFT AT NO.2 PLANT IN BUPYEONG – INTERNAL UNION LETTER; 25/04/2018 – GM KOREA UNION SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON TENTATIVE AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – GM and Seoul agree on $7bn rescue package for South Korean unit; 18/04/2018 – General Motors: Johan de Nysschen Leaving to Pursue Other Interests; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES GENERAL MOTOR FINANCIAL’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM P-3

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,010 shares to 84,347 shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 7,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,267 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).