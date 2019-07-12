General Motors Co (GM) Holder Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Raised Its Stake; Timpani Capital Management Holds Holding in Amedisys Com (AMED)

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amedisys Inc Com (AMED) by 117.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 11,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,817 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 9,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $122.22. About 31,918 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 54.80% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 50.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 27,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,041 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 53,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 949,050 shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 17/04/2018 – GM KOREA UNION SPOKESMAN COMMENTS; 11/05/2018 – GM – GM KOREA’S VIABILITY PLAN INCLUDES $2.8 BLN INVESTMENT IN TWO NEW GLOBAL VEHICLE PROGRAMS; 13/04/2018 – GM says sticking to April 20 deadline for GM Korea restructuring; 26/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.32 –THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – GM and Ford Have a Few Lessons for Elon Musk — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 08/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citi Car of the Future Symposium May 10; 26/04/2018 – GM – KOREAN DEVELOPMENT BANK HAS AGREED TO PROVIDE $750 MLN OF FUNDING FOR FUTURE INVESTMENTS; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS MARCH U.S. SALES UP 15.7%, EST. UP 5.1%; 28/03/2018 – GM’S JOHAN DE NYSSCHEN SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION

