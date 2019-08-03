General Moly Inc. (GMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Moly Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see General Moly Inc. and Uranium Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us General Moly Inc. and Uranium Energy Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Moly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Uranium Energy Corp. 0.00% -20.3% -15.2%

Volatility & Risk

General Moly Inc.’s -0.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 101.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Uranium Energy Corp. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

General Moly Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Uranium Energy Corp. which has a 15.4 Current Ratio and a 15.2 Quick Ratio. Uranium Energy Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to General Moly Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both General Moly Inc. and Uranium Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 4.6% and 35.7% respectively. 42.43% are General Moly Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Uranium Energy Corp. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Moly Inc. -43.91% -43.47% -0.99% -9.99% -50.86% -10.99% Uranium Energy Corp. 2.52% -27.18% -31.22% -23.82% -38.86% -20.77%

For the past year General Moly Inc. was less bearish than Uranium Energy Corp.

Summary

General Moly Inc. beats Uranium Energy Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.