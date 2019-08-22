General Moly Inc. (GMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Both General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Moly Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Lithium Americas Corp. 4 54.38 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates General Moly Inc. and Lithium Americas Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides General Moly Inc. and Lithium Americas Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Moly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lithium Americas Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

General Moly Inc. and Lithium Americas Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.6% and 16.48%. General Moly Inc.’s share held by insiders are 42.43%. Competitively, Lithium Americas Corp. has 36.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Moly Inc. -43.91% -43.47% -0.99% -9.99% -50.86% -10.99% Lithium Americas Corp. -6.58% -7.52% 1.93% 13.89% 1.37% 16.4%

For the past year General Moly Inc. had bearish trend while Lithium Americas Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Lithium Americas Corp. beats General Moly Inc.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.