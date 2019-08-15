General Moly Inc. (GMO) and Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Contrasting side by side

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) and Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Moly Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Taseko Mines Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights General Moly Inc. and Taseko Mines Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us General Moly Inc. and Taseko Mines Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Moly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Taseko Mines Limited 0.00% -7.2% -2.6%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.01 beta means General Moly Inc.’s volatility is 101.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Taseko Mines Limited has a 2.85 beta and it is 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of General Moly Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Taseko Mines Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Taseko Mines Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than General Moly Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

General Moly Inc. and Taseko Mines Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.6% and 22.5%. Insiders held 42.43% of General Moly Inc. shares. Comparatively, Taseko Mines Limited has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Moly Inc. -43.91% -43.47% -0.99% -9.99% -50.86% -10.99% Taseko Mines Limited -4.28% -12.64% -33.17% -16.56% -48.54% -2.09%

For the past year Taseko Mines Limited has weaker performance than General Moly Inc.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper mine located in central British Columbia. The company also has interests in the Aley niobium, Harmony gold, and New Prosperity gold-copper projects situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in central Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.