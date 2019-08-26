General Moly Inc. (GMO) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Industrial Metals & Minerals company, General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of General Moly Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.39% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand General Moly Inc. has 42.43% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 14.75% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has General Moly Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Moly Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing General Moly Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio General Moly Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for General Moly Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Moly Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.57 2.49

The potential upside of the rivals is 109.27%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of General Moly Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Moly Inc. -43.91% -43.47% -0.99% -9.99% -50.86% -10.99% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year General Moly Inc. has -10.99% weaker performance while General Moly Inc.’s peers have 25.73% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of General Moly Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, General Moly Inc.’s competitors have 2.27 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. General Moly Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than General Moly Inc.

Volatility & Risk

General Moly Inc. has a beta of -0.01 and its 101.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, General Moly Inc.’s competitors are 40.52% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Dividends

General Moly Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

General Moly Inc.’s competitors beat General Moly Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.