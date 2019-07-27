General Mls (GIS) Valuation Rose While Bar Harbor Trust Services Lifted Stake by $7.25 Million; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Guardian Capital LP Lowered Holding

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 2,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,323 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.97M, down from 81,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 949,536 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.70 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 2.21% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Tdam Usa reported 31,250 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Greenwood Cap Associates Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 9,305 shares. Alpha Windward Llc has 3,175 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Tower Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0.06% or 19,005 shares. Motco has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Court Place Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 573,925 shares. Geode Capital Ltd invested in 0.1% or 7.65M shares. Cibc World Markets accumulated 0.02% or 75,487 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.02% or 98,542 shares. Moreover, Intact Investment Mngmt has 0.11% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 61,600 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) stated it has 141,934 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Tru Commerce has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Eastern National Bank reported 13,971 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 26,670 shares to 54,985 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,532 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 597,782 shares to 6.07M shares, valued at $51.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 107,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.80 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.35M were reported by Cap. Moreover, Murphy Capital Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Advsr LP has invested 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Proffitt & Goodson owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eastern State Bank holds 0.88% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 54,204 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Willingdon Wealth Management holds 28,101 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Girard Prtnrs has invested 0.78% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mairs & Pwr holds 0.01% or 3,453 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.16% or 182,000 shares in its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd reported 1,397 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.27% or 18,202 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca stated it has 85,095 shares or 3.72% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 85,695 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 0.31% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).