General Mls (GIS) Stock Value Rose While Shoker Investment Counsel Boosted by $347,922 Its Position; Mitchell Group Has Lifted Holding in Continental Resources (CLR)

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.32. About 1.10M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,789 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 28,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 5.12 million shares traded or 25.40% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. $39,880 worth of stock was bought by McNabb John T II on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brant Point Limited Liability has 42,075 shares. 6.71 million are owned by Fmr Lc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 45,886 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Voya Invest Lc has 0.04% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 370,343 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Texas Capital State Bank Tx invested in 10,718 shares. Amer Century Cos holds 147,682 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 252,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Investors stated it has 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Parsons Cap Ri accumulated 6,730 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Michigan-based Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 824,028 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 13,300 shares. Schroder Mgmt Grp accumulated 9,755 shares. Birchview Cap LP reported 8,000 shares stake.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 15,040 shares to 41,220 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class A by 110,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,600 shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corporation Com (NYSE:EQT).

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13M and $135.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 0.1% or 9,174 shares. Willingdon Wealth has 65,381 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management holds 1,840 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 394,783 shares. Viking Fund Management Llc has 30,000 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company holds 46,575 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 12,075 shares. 1.57M are held by Barclays Public Lc. Ally Inc invested in 0.23% or 23,000 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 18,271 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 212 shares. 49,060 were reported by First City Mgmt. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division stated it has 3,592 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cap Ww owns 9.08 million shares. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel Inc holds 2.26% or 235,922 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

