General Mls (GIS) Stock Rose While Shoker Investment Counsel Has Lifted by $347,922 Its Position; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shareholder Pittenger & Anderson Lowered Its Position

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 88.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 8,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,188 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357,000, down from 10,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $369.24. About 346,379 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Lockheed Martin’s Outlook to Positive; Affirms Ratings; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is one of several legacy companies working to be a part of future Mars missions; 06/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is making investments in hypersonics, laser weapons, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02; 07/04/2018 – Japan activates first marines since WW2 to bolster defenses against China; 29/03/2018 – Air Force Chief Calls Lockheed F-35 Upkeep Costs a Major Concern; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: US taps Lockheed for nearly $1B hypersonic weapon project; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 30/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN OPENS NEW FACILITY TO SUPPORT F-35 PRODUCTION; 12/03/2018 – Top procurement official quits German defence ministry

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,789 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 28,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.3. About 1.43 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Amarillo Natl Bank stated it has 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 623 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Communications Of Nevada has invested 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Marco Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 10,368 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Pinnacle Fincl Prns holds 22,864 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Federated Inc Pa holds 5.70M shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Natl Pension Service holds 0.13% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 668,715 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0.78% or 1.54 million shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Camarda Fin Advsr Lc invested in 33 shares or 0% of the stock. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 7,250 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Old National Retail Bank In accumulated 0.13% or 48,623 shares.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13M and $135.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trump/Xi Meeting Tops The News, But Nike Earnings, Financial Stress Test Also In Focus – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why General Mills Stock Is Up 38% So Far This Year – The Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “General Millsâ€™ 30% Upside Looks Appetizing – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why General Mills Is Taking a Hit on Q4 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Evans Michele A sold $2.30 million. Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, February 6.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 3,640 shares to 25,890 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin lands $106M deal to revitalize Apache helicopter – Orlando Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Middle East Tensions Gave Aerospace Stocks A Lift On Thursday, But Volatility Now Easing – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.