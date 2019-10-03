General Mls (GIS) Stock Rose While Northside Capital Management Trimmed Position; Managed Asset Portfolios Lowered Its Wendy’s Company (The) (WEN) Stake by $619,058; Market Value Declined

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Wendy’s Company (The) (WEN) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 32,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.87 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Wendy’s Company (The) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 1.81 million shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Wendy’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEN); 08/05/2018 – Wendy’s 1Q EPS 8c; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES 1% NET NEW UNIT GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Wendys’ North America same-store sales miss estimates; 20/04/2018 – WENDY’S ANNOUNCED 2020 GOAL OF OPENING OVER 600 NEW RESTAURANTS; 08/05/2018 – Dinner Decision Made Easy: Support Children In Foster Care With Wendy’s; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – NORTH AMERICA SAME-RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE 1.6% IN 1Q; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: The Wendy’s Company (WEN), Propetro Holding Corp (PUMP), And Others

Northside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northside Capital Management Llc sold 13,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 15,216 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, down from 28,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $53.43. About 1.78M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant

Analysts await The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WEN’s profit will be $36.90M for 31.44 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by The Wendy's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $441.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 9,831 shares to 283,454 shares, valued at $25.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 49,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 960,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold WEN shares while 74 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 163.98 million shares or 1.38% less from 166.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions stated it has 27,400 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has 40,100 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc reported 497,937 shares stake. Lpl Financial Lc owns 41,186 shares. Maplelane Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.17% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Prudential Plc holds 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) or 12,100 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 1.47M shares. Pnc Financial Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 47,863 shares. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Commerce Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 22,778 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors has 0% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 13,600 shares. 25,879 are owned by Boothbay Fund Management Lc. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) stated it has 3,781 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 89,252 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,159 are owned by Veritable Lp. Benedict Fincl Advisors stated it has 98,403 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.08% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 60,000 shares. Parsons Cap Management Ri reported 0.12% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.09% or 115,477 shares. Ghp Investment has invested 0.21% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Pension Serv holds 0.14% or 773,601 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Ltd owns 0.35% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 13,260 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na reported 809,735 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 119,228 are held by Shell Asset. Badgley Phelps & Bell owns 7,202 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.1% or 240,517 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited has invested 0.12% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Barclays Public Limited Company owns 2.04M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.