General Mls (GIS) Stake Maintained by Sabal Trust Co; Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Holder Karpus Management Has Lowered Holding

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 118,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 532,924 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.58 million, up from 414,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.28. About 2.30M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.19. About 72,788 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Oppenheimer And Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Fiera Cap owns 0.01% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 299,560 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs has 62,469 shares. 1St Source Bancorp has invested 0.13% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Advsr Asset Inc owns 242,083 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 1607 Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Com reported 113,700 shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 157,168 shares stake. Stifel Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Hl Financial Services Limited Liability Corporation has 60,606 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

More notable recent Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Putnam Investments Announces Commencement of Issuer Tender Offer for Auction Rate Preferred Securities of Two Municipal Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wayfair’s Long-Term Business Model May Be Broken – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Witt O’Brien’s Expands Public Sector Leadership – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s Caffeine-Induced Rally Reaches Frothy Valuations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1,186 activity.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL) by 36,053 shares to 632,698 shares, valued at $42.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kayne Anderson Midstream/Ene (KMF) by 521,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Allegro Merger Acq Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Peapack Gladstone has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ar Asset Inc holds 54,500 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% or 89,258 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Group Incorporated Limited Co reported 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,405 shares. Psagot House holds 0.09% or 43,380 shares in its portfolio. 22,425 were reported by Murphy Cap Management. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Mairs & Pwr Inc reported 2.72M shares. Moreover, Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt has 0.36% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 35,713 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Sunbelt Securities Inc stated it has 0.69% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1,032 shares.