General Mls (GIS) Stake Held by Sirios Capital Management L P; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Market Value Declined While Riverpark Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 108.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 676,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.37M, up from 624,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 5.36M shares traded or 29.86% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 8,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22M, up from 37,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $217.66. About 790,676 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW)

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36 million and $438.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 23,848 shares to 44,992 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,664 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $18.74 million activity. ZUK NIR sold $6.53 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 Klarich Lee sold $1.68M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 7,500 shares. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D also sold $8.65 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Financially Strong Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “7 Stocks To Watch For May 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Earnings Preview For Palo Alto Networks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Best Buy Reports Solid Holiday Sales and Subscription Growth Fuels Palo Alto Networks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company holds 0.66% or 39,087 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Company has 0.44% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Violich Mgmt Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,122 shares. Windward Capital Management Ca stated it has 916 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Art Llc reported 18,200 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 0.54% stake. Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 3,200 shares. Amer Intl Group accumulated 2,127 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc owns 0.27% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 25,578 shares. D L Carlson Investment Group reported 1.92% stake. Appleton Ptnrs Ma owns 21,065 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.1% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 1.38 million shares. Regent Management Lc invested in 4,450 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.46% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 114,660 shares.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Companies, 3 Problems, 0 Easy Answers – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Single Households Are On The Rise. Could This Be The Next Investing Trend? – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 06/26: (HIVE) (MU) (WDC) (GIS) (ROL) (GBT) (More) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills: A Few Concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 687 shares. 253 were reported by Live Your Vision Limited Liability. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Roberts Glore And Com Incorporated Il accumulated 18,190 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Thomasville Bank & Trust reported 1.4% stake. 1.70M were reported by Pnc Ser Gp Incorporated. Greenwood Cap Assocs Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Founders Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.15% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fisher Asset invested in 0% or 61,587 shares. Pictet Asset holds 0.04% or 338,770 shares in its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 11,232 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Riverhead Management Ltd Com accumulated 24,901 shares. Moreover, Jnba Advsrs has 0.16% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 14,139 shares.