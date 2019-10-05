General Mls (GIS) Stake Has Upped by Manchester Capital Management Llc; Tensile Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) as Shares Rose

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 6206.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 38,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 39,289 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, up from 623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 4.23 million shares traded or 18.67% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 152,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.37M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.77. About 1.31 million shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 4Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.24; 22/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.225/SHR; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 22/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL TO REACH $2B IN `RELATIVELY SHORT PERIOD’; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SEES UNDER ARMOUR DISTRIBUTION IMPACT CONTINUING; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s gets traffic surge after taking stand on gun sales; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: 2018 GROSS MARGIN EXPECTED TO `SLIGHTLY’ DECLINE; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: WEBSITE GLITCHES HURT ONLINE SALES DURING 4Q; 10/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Two New Stores in April

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $779.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,682 shares to 30,459 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,547 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evaluating The Current Viability Of Smucker’s ‘Moat’ – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Recession-Ready Stocks to Buy in October – The Motley Fool” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Market Morning: Pillsbury 100% Tariff Threat, Oracle Says Uber Worthless, Panetta War Warning – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s August Update: Price Targets – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Saving Plans, Buyout to Aid General Mills (GIS) Q1 Earnings – Zacks.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since September 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $15,614 activity.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $763.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 15,000 shares to 126,993 shares, valued at $13.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,400 shares, and cut its stake in Colony Capital Inc.