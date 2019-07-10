General Mls (GIS) Stake Has Lifted by Security National Bank Of So Dak; As Darling Ingredients (DAR) Stock Declined, Southernsun Asset Management Lowered Holding by $14.01 Million

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 667,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.33M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.78 million, down from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 208,729 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 15.08% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 16,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.59. About 3.67 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared

More notable recent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Valueact’s 13F shows new stake in PG&E Corp. (PCG), Increase in Seagate (STX), Darling (DAR) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on May 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Darling Ingredients (DAR) Agrees to Acquire Triple-T Foods Arkansas Inc. – StreetInsider.com” published on October 05, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Darling Ingredients Makes an Acquisition and Raises Buybacks After a Tough Quarter – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Analysts await Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 81.82% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DAR’s profit will be $32.95M for 25.04 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Darling Ingredients Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 5,038 shares to 176,667 shares, valued at $15.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 33,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $21,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.