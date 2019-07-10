General Mls (GIS) Stake Has Increased by Security National Bank Of So Dak; Greystone Managed Investments Decreased Its Holding in Autozone (AZO) as Stock Price Rose

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 608 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, down from 9,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $5.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1148.77. About 81,493 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 16,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 3.48M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46 million for 13.16 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,879 shares to 68,088 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 36,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF).

