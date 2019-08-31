General Mls (GIS) Shares Rose While Security National Bank Of So Dak Upped Holding; Aviva Plc Has Trimmed Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding as Share Price Rose

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 1,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 472,878 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.42M, down from 474,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.81M shares traded or 56.84% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 22,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 16,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 3.24 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 24.78 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 145,032 shares to 608,514 shares, valued at $31.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 3,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

