General Mls (GIS) Shares Rose While Northside Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Analog Devices (ADI) Shareholder Bp Plc Has Lifted Its Position by $2.91 Million

Bp Plc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 25.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 127,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.32M, up from 101,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $115.52. About 698,715 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11

Northside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northside Capital Management Llc sold 13,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 15,216 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, down from 28,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 2.88M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 12,000 shares to 113,000 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 25,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,000 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reported 22,645 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 2,215 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ledyard National Bank reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Harvey Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 25,000 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,224 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 54,023 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. The New York-based Gideon Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.87% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Weitz Investment holds 255,000 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Veritable LP accumulated 14,348 shares. Windsor Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 7,259 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Inv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Park National Oh has 0.02% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 2,869 shares. Somerset Trust invested in 26,073 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.19% or 94,072 shares.

Northside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $254.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 7,493 shares to 16,108 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

