General Mls (GIS) Shareholder Salient Trust Company Lta Cut Position by $2.25 Million; Palladium Partners Has Raised Its Holding in Texas Instrs Com (TXN) by $605,790 as Shares Rose

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 44,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 151,847 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, down from 195,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 2.49 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 5,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 78,175 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29 million, up from 72,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 5.78 million shares traded or 15.25% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SMH, TSM, TXN, NVDA: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. Texas Instruments – Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat – Semis Swoon as Huawei Gets Caught Up in US-China Crossfire Again – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expectations Are Lower For Texas Instruments Ahead Of Earnings Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “See How Intel Corp Ranks Among Analysts’ Top Dow 30 Picks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 37,116 shares to 150,198 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 6,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,227 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why General Mills Stock Is Up 38% So Far This Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “History Suggests a General Mills Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $473.14M for 17.51 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 23,517 shares to 50,355 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.