General Mls (GIS) Shareholder Psagot Investment House LTD Lowered Holding by $1.25 Million; As Amgen Com (AMGN) Share Value Rose, Tompkins Financial Boosted Position

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 2,511 shares as the company's stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 21,727 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00M, up from 19,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $195.38. About 1.60 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts' National Preferred Formulary Plan; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 55.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 24,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 19,330 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, down from 43,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 2.34 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree(Epi) (EPI) by 604,528 shares to 638,378 shares, valued at $16.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consumer Di(Xly (XLY) by 10,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Federal Reserve Cuts Rates; Roku Tumbles – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street in the Red Ahead of Fed Decision – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should You Buy or Sell Kraft Heinz Right Now? – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “FedEx Falls, Pets Are Paying Off – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills (GIS) Recalls Five-Pound Bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Amgen, Apache, Chewy, Clorox, Concho Resources, Disney, Edwards Lifesciences, Occidental and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amgen: Why This Cash Flow King Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

