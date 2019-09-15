General Mls (GIS) Shareholder Old National Bancorp Raised Position by $384,436 as Valuation Rose; Samlyn Capital Has Upped Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 15.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 7,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 56,016 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, up from 48,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 2.83 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 83.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 554,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.30M, up from 665,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 330,981 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $13.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,950 shares, and cut its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI).

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,840 shares to 28,651 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,240 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).