General Mls (GIS) Shareholder Brinker Capital Has Upped Position; Osborne Partners Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) as Stock Value Rose

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 10,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,020 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 47,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.70M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 72.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 33,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, down from 45,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot –

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.55 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

