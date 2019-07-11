General Mls (GIS) Shareholder Bell State Bank & Trust Trimmed Stake by $365,160 as Stock Value Rose; Kohl’s (KSS) Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $881,076 as Share Price Declined

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kohl’s Corp (KSS) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 12,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,894 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, down from 84,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kohl’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $47.79. About 1.09 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 03/05/2018 – Kohl’s Family Value Day and Kohl’s Activity Zone Return to Wisconsin State Fair; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.64; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – OUTSTANDING DEBT REDUCED $500 MLN IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 7,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,314 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 83,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.12. About 1.41M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Kohl’s Q1 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kohl’s Amazon Returns Program Is Now Available Nationwide – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Earnings Preview: Did Kohl’s and J.C. Penney Weather the Storm in Q1? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Down in 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Kohlâ€™s Earnings Are Making a Big Noise – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,638 shares to 25,814 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 6,137 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 386,037 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.1% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Washington Bancorp stated it has 1,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.05% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Axa accumulated 17,579 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc holds 27,920 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Aviance Capital Prns reported 17,197 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 6,198 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 6,425 are held by Contravisory Invest. Hennessy Advsr invested in 0.28% or 88,500 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Communication Ltd has invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication holds 12,888 shares.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 10.80% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.76 per share. KSS’s profit will be $251.25 million for 7.61 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.38% EPS growth.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 21,029 shares to 47,235 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 23,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why General Mills Is Taking a Hit on Q4 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pet Food Can’t — and Won’t — Be the Lone Hero for General Mills Anymore – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can General Mills Find a Healthy Recipe for Growth? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Daiwa Grp Incorporated accumulated 30,582 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership reported 19,216 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt Company owns 0.29% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 196,516 shares. Penobscot Investment owns 11,941 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associate, Washington-based fund reported 1.81 million shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc, Nevada-based fund reported 24,356 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.04% or 107,275 shares in its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Co reported 36,462 shares. 93,251 are held by Cullinan Associate. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.16% or 53,889 shares. 668,715 are owned by Pension. Waddell And Reed Finance holds 1.04M shares. 45,595 are owned by Bokf Na. Barclays Public Limited has 0.06% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).