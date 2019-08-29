General Mls (GIS) Shareholder Bar Harbor Trust Services Lifted Holding; As American Express Co (AXP) Valuation Rose, Samlyn Capital Lowered Position by $29.20 Million

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 267,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.32M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $119.09. About 2.26 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 3.38M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 853,100 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $72.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 2.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And owns 1.98 million shares. The New York-based Van Eck Corporation has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 1,309 were reported by Johnson Grp Inc Inc. Spirit Of America Corporation Ny holds 0.16% or 10,000 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Llc has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 16,729 were reported by Altfest L J And. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Incorporated has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Oxbow Advisors Limited Co reported 2,740 shares. Accredited reported 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mcf has 1,204 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.27% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 4,650 shares. Schwerin Boyle Management Inc invested in 5.49% or 457,735 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 134,538 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Us Bankshares De owns 466,849 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.31 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund accumulated 11,864 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Hennessy Advsrs Inc reported 113,100 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 108,899 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 0.13% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 26,090 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 82 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.16% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 129,001 shares. Trustco Bancorp Corp N Y owns 24,655 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 2.70M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 33,826 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc reported 30,582 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc invested in 24,356 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.04% or 15,349 shares. California-based Glynn Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.26% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Us National Bank De stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).