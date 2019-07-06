General Mls (GIS) Shareholder Bar Harbor Trust Services Increased Holding by $7.25 Million; Transcat (TRNS) Stock Value Declined While Qci Asset Management Has Lowered by $668,822 Its Holding

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 2.86 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Transcat Inc (TRNS) by 65.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 30,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,054 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369,000, down from 46,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Transcat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.65. About 24,592 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 46.73% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018; 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS); 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c; 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,153 shares to 65,532 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 9,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,883 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 6.92% or 95,000 shares. Alps Advisors accumulated 807,573 shares. Roberts Glore Il invested 0.59% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cutter Brokerage invested 0.42% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 0.02% or 60,403 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 178,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.23% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Northern Corporation owns 7.59M shares. 496,723 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation. Fcg Lc owns 4,260 shares. Montgomery Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 6.36% or 275,440 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 66,690 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability has 53,815 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ipswich Inv Mgmt owns 0.13% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 7,716 shares. Moors And Cabot has 123,028 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 31.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.19 per share. TRNS’s profit will be $1.83M for 25.65 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Transcat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.