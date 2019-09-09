General Mls (GIS) Shareholder Bar Harbor Trust Services Boosted Its Position by $7.25 Million as Stock Rose; Nuwave Investment Management Stake in Servicenow (NOW) Lifted by $468,138

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 11893.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 1,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 1,919 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, up from 16 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $11.57 during the last trading session, reaching $251.93. About 1.75 million shares traded or 6.33% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 2.83M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 0.18% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Inv Svcs Of America Inc has invested 1.95% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Praesidium Invest Management Co Llc holds 10.25% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 625,947 shares. Kbc Grp Nv owns 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 23,222 shares. Crossvault Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dock Street Asset Management reported 3,800 shares stake. Shine Inv Advisory Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dragoneer Invest Gp Ltd Liability holds 5.63% or 377,777 shares. Amp Investors accumulated 127,145 shares. Thornburg Invest Management Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 48,758 shares. Swiss Bancshares invested 0.16% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Daiwa Securities Group Inc invested in 11,846 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Westfield Management LP holds 1.65% or 879,244 shares. Castleark Limited Liability Com invested 1.19% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Greystone Managed Inc has 29,579 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 8,402 shares to 16 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Public Limited Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,500 are owned by Ar Asset Mngmt. Park Circle stated it has 38,100 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim & Company invested in 152,570 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management reported 0.11% stake. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.32% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 4.60M shares. First Manhattan invested in 92,157 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp reported 3,175 shares. United Kingdom-based Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 1.00M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Plc has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Incorporated has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Country Tru Bank & Trust has 0% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Yorktown Mngmt And Research Co Inc owns 0.33% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 20,000 shares.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,451 shares to 138,723 shares, valued at $16.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 2,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,895 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.