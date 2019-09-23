General Mls (GIS) Shareholder Accredited Investors Has Lifted Position by $353,756; Mizuho Bank LTD Decreased Position in Cme Group (CME) by $179.00 Million as Stock Price Rose

Mizuho Bank Ltd decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd sold 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 102,518 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.90 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $211.15. About 2.13 million shares traded or 64.97% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 12/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Clears First Chilean Peso and Colombian Peso Interest Rate Swaps; 23/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME BEGAN OFFERING CLEARING ON COP, CLP AND CHINESE YUAN ON MAY 21; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC; 02/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 29; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXPECTS OIBDA GROWTH OF 14% – 16% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP DAILY VOLUME SURPASSES 50M CONTRACTS FOR FIRST TIME;; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.25 PCT BY DECEMBER VS 77 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 14/05/2018 – CME Group in deal to offer ether reference rate; 15/03/2018 – NEX Group Receives Takeover Approach by CME Group

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 6,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 173,772 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13 million, up from 166,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 6.14 million shares traded or 52.37% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Architects Inc invested in 0.09% or 8,748 shares. Old Republic accumulated 1.02 million shares. 214,991 were accumulated by Braun Stacey. Two Sigma Securities has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Oppenheimer & Commerce reported 0.1% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 60,000 are owned by Hussman Strategic Advisors. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 12,918 shares. Glovista Invests Lc holds 6,594 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Maine-based Headinvest Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 7,084 shares. New England & invested in 13,525 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 304,402 shares. Barbara Oil invested in 22,000 shares. 29,470 were accumulated by White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Company. 9,454 were accumulated by Plancorp Limited Liability Co.

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $511.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 17,551 shares to 283,430 shares, valued at $14.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 33,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,879 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM).

Mizuho Bank Ltd, which manages about $821.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 290,000 shares to 530,000 shares, valued at $98.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar owns 4,665 shares. Hanlon Invest Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Calamos Advsr Limited Liability holds 38,753 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Putnam Invests Lc stated it has 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 410 were accumulated by Sageworth Tru. Riverhead Management Lc has 0.23% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.11% or 2.01M shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 8,882 shares. Profund Advsr Lc holds 0.08% or 9,143 shares in its portfolio. Captrust reported 2,340 shares stake. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt holds 0.24% or 1,640 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.05% or 306,733 shares in its portfolio. Conning stated it has 5,380 shares. Twin Mngmt accumulated 2,960 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28 million for 32.19 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.