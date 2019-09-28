General Mls (GIS) Shareholder 10-15 Associates Cut Its Stake by $2.82 Million; Greenwood Capital Associates Lifted Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $387,000; Market Value Declined

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 54,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 185,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.74 million, down from 239,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 1.85M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 221,261 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.59 million, up from 212,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.26M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 23/04/2018 – FDA declines to approve Pfizer’s biosimilar to Roche’s cancer drug; 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs; 18/04/2018 – N4 Pharma Starts Generic Viagra Clinical Trial; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Nestle, P&G say they will miss 2020 deforestation goals – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should You Buy or Sell Kraft Heinz Right Now? – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kraft Heinz and General Mills: Not Looking Tasty – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “McCormickâ€™s Earnings Report: What to Watch – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills: Assessing The 3.6% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sfmg Limited Liability Corp reported 4,328 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parkside Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 23,844 shares. United Finance Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 323,177 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. St Johns Invest Lc holds 320 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tompkins Financial owns 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 563 shares. Leavell Investment has invested 0.18% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). National Bank owns 196,645 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Lynch And Assoc In stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com reported 785,700 shares stake. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gru owns 0.54% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 24,395 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 6,011 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 98,654 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Asset One Communications Ltd invested in 0.08% or 325,621 shares. Blume holds 700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $460.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,629 shares to 299,971 shares, valued at $14.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 14,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,837 shares to 107,297 shares, valued at $14.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 17,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,996 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx has 56,450 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Benin Management Corp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,109 shares. 31,947 were accumulated by Paragon Ltd. Markston Ltd Liability holds 172,345 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Llc stated it has 0.6% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Old Point Fincl Serv N A owns 76,315 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Co accumulated 100,142 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Brookstone stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd has 0.75% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mendel Money owns 0.71% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 17,010 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company owns 2.79M shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Webster Savings Bank N A reported 71,171 shares. Cap Intl Investors accumulated 31.77M shares or 0.55% of the stock. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Tru Department reported 2.04% stake.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces Ian Read to Retire as Executive Chairman; CEO Dr. Albert Bourla Named Chairman – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer’s abrocitinib successful in second late-stage dermatitis study – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) buys Durham facility with plans to renovate as Triangle expansion continues – Triangle Business Journal” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Merck KGaA, Pfizer (PFE) Announce CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for BAVENCIO Plus Axitinib for First-Line Treatment of Patients with Advanced RCC – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Data for BAVENCIO® (avelumab) for Advanced Cancers to Be Presented at ESMO 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 27, 2019.