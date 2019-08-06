General Mls (GIS) Share Value Rose While Voloridge Investment Management Cut by $13.47 Million Its Holding; As Nokia (NOK) Share Price Rose, Holder Managed Asset Portfolios Cut Holding by $373,400

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 264,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 32,618 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 296,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 3.51M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 74,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 2.85 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28M, down from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.29. About 18.29M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 10/04/2018 – Google Is Said in Talks to Buy Nokia’s Airborne Broadband System; 03/05/2018 – The Nokia 6.1 arrives in the United States; 22/03/2018 – Nokia has filed its annual Form 20-F for 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its “Nokia in 2017” annual report; 02/05/2018 – Nokia, Bowing to Smartwatch Dominance, Sells Digital-Health Unit; 26/03/2018 – Nokia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Nokia unit revival may breathe new life into TN electronics sector; 15/05/2018 – Nokia’s Advanced Command Center strengthens situational awareness to enable better decision-making by emergency services; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Confident of Hitting FY Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Networks Margin Expected to Improve in 2H18; 27/03/2018 – Nokia’s new Al-powered analytics software dramatically improves customer experience and satisfaction

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $338.78 million for 22.04 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,505 shares to 270,256 shares, valued at $21.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 577,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 9,582 shares to 21,990 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 669,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 980,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA).

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $466.18M for 17.15 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcclain Value Ltd reported 95,574 shares stake. Boys Arnold Inc owns 4,024 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank And Trust holds 0.02% or 4,799 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gamble Jones Counsel has 0.02% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4,876 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr accumulated 201,405 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 0.12% or 40,717 shares. Whitnell has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Everett Harris And Ca reported 6,226 shares. Evergreen Management Lc accumulated 5,478 shares. Reilly Fin Advsrs Llc invested in 909 shares. 34,321 were reported by Somerville Kurt F. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 164,811 shares. Symons Cap Mgmt Inc reported 1.29% stake. Texas Yale Cap invested in 28,928 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).