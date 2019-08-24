General Mls (GIS) Share Price Rose While Indexiq Advisors Has Upped by $874,752 Its Position; Cumberland Advisors Lowered Position in Mercadolibre (MELI) by $304,200

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $21.22 during the last trading session, reaching $598.18. About 365,878 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 46.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 17,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 53,815 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 36,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 2.57 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “History Suggests a General Mills Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MercadoLibre, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Roku, MercadoLibre, and Jack in the Box All Have in Common – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MercadoLibre (MELI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for MercadoLibre (MELI) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons PayPal Is Still a Buy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

