General Mls (GIS) Position Upped by Security National Bank Of So Dak; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Cut by $2.15 Million Its Holding

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $235.15. About 1.36 million shares traded or 11.61% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 22,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 16,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 1.41M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt accumulated 5,775 shares. Parsec Fin Management has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Park Circle has 1.39% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 38,100 shares. Plancorp Llc reported 9,622 shares. Fort Limited Partnership invested 0.23% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Lvm Management Ltd Mi invested 0.09% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Highlander Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 392 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 107,275 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sun Life Financial, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 30,817 shares. King Wealth holds 0.2% or 12,534 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank holds 54,582 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt Inc invested 0.27% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 953,445 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 129,001 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 10,282 shares in its portfolio.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall And Sullivan Wa holds 3.46% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 18,863 shares. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Scholtz And Co Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Merchants Corporation holds 22,906 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Pa stated it has 3,435 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.18% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 253,030 shares. Mawer Inv Limited has 1.35 million shares. Jaffetilchin Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,037 shares. Harvey Inv Limited Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,308 shares. Stone Run Cap Ltd Co reported 3.89% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Federated Investors Pa invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Amica Retiree Trust reported 509 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

