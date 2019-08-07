General Mls (GIS) Position Maintained by Sirios Capital Management L P; Tremblant Capital Group Has Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $27.72 Million

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 108.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 676,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.37 million, up from 624,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.22. About 950,095 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 15,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 44,756 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.70 million, down from 60,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $878.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $11.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1775.9. About 1.68M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube):; 20/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Amazon tops Google as second most valuable company in U.S. BU-150TU; 10/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Exits Zodiac Aerospace, Buys More Amazon; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless, says @alanjpatricof; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE SAYS THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TO BE STREAMED GLOBALLY DURING THE 2018 & 2019 SEASONS TO OVER 100 MILLION AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Tops 100 Million Prime Members Milestone (Video); 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS- SANDERS TO WORK ALONGSIDE CO-HEAD OF TV, ALBERT CHENG, OVERSEEING CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION UNITS OF TV OPERATION FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s ‘Long Runway’ to Retail Success: Report — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.8% stake. Swiss Financial Bank invested 0.15% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Shelton Management holds 382 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.16% or 53,889 shares in its portfolio. 83,198 were reported by Linscomb Williams Inc. Moreover, Psagot Investment House Ltd has 0.09% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 43,380 shares. Calamos Advisors reported 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Associated Banc owns 40,717 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Llc Il holds 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 9,929 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 38,837 shares. Indiana & Invest Communication stated it has 0.16% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Regent Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.45% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Rodgers Brothers invested 1.69% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Biondo Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 73,147 shares.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 399,994 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $95.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 91,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,823 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 150 were reported by Adams Asset Advsr Lc. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 705 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Moreover, Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,734 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Moreover, Jag Cap Limited Company has 4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Putnam Invs Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 496,958 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Umb National Bank N A Mo reported 1.78% stake. 1,092 are owned by Jefferies Gru. Banque Pictet & Cie accumulated 10.12% or 296,198 shares. Toth Finance Advisory accumulated 486 shares. Lau Assocs Ltd owns 766 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Advisory Networks Ltd Llc holds 8,608 shares. Cape Ann Natl Bank holds 163 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 1.76% or 120,950 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.81 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.