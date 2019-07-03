General Mls (GIS) Position Increased by Wallace Capital Management Inc; China Mobile Limited (Call) (CHL) Valuation Declined While Two Sigma Securities Trimmed Holding by $385,000

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (Call) (CHL) by 44.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484,000, down from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.61. About 506,347 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Net Profit CNY25.8 Billion Vs CNY24.8 Billion Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile: Added 38.3 Million Mobile Customers in 2017; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile’s Profit Gains as It Adds Millions of Users a Month; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE SAYS PLANS TO REDUCE TARIFF BY MORE THAN 30 PCT THIS YEAR, EXPECTS ARPU TO DROP; 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 20,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 254,419 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17M, up from 234,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 3.66M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) (NASDAQ:COST) by 29,700 shares to 56,800 shares, valued at $13.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLV) by 15,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 5,624 shares to 360,798 shares, valued at $21.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 27,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,454 shares, and cut its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

