General Mls (GIS) Position Increased by Hamlin Capital Management Llc; Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Bellecapital International LTD Has Trimmed Position by $1.49 Million

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 21.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 23,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,256 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, down from 106,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $31.02. About 3.36M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 8,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 580,496 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04 million, up from 571,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.53. About 813,570 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. $302,550 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J. 39,583 shares were sold by Hein LeLand J, worth $2.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. The insider DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN sold 2,500 shares worth $150,000.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15,322 shares to 19,833 shares, valued at $946,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 554,965 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 300 shares. Endowment Mngmt Lp holds 0.25% or 27,750 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 74,445 shares. Eaton Vance Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 581,471 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 6.87 million shares. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 6,489 shares. Btc owns 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 3,159 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moody Savings Bank Division stated it has 266 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strategic Fin Incorporated reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 25,727 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. 2,720 were accumulated by Parkside Bankshares Tru. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Company reported 1.64% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 25,680 shares.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 132,559 shares to 2.84M shares, valued at $59.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 706,240 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

