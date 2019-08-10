General Mls (GIS) Position Increased by Bar Harbor Trust Services; Sectoral Asset Management Decreased Its Novartis Ag (NVS) Stake by $902,400; Share Price Rose

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 2.49M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 204,046 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.62 million, down from 213,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $90.82. About 1.41 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 23/03/2018 – Novartis Phase III Data Show Siponimod Improves MS Outcomes; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Improvements Were Reported Early by Entresto Patients, With Median Follow-Up Time of 32 Days; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah® (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r; 12/03/2018 – Novartis Appoints Executive Committee Members; President of Operations to Leave; 16/05/2018 – Had some interesting unsubscribes from $NVS today — the price of independence. @VasNarasimhan; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Vasant Narasimhan, CEO, Novartis; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells joint venture […]; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 17/04/2018 – REG-Novartis tender offer for AveXis commences

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,771 shares to 53,228 shares, valued at $10.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,988 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “History Suggests a General Mills Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Things General Mills Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 1.48M shares. Westwood Inc holds 0.87% or 1.62 million shares. 24,437 were reported by Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Co. Macquarie Grp invested 0.44% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Advsrs Asset Management has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Asset Mngmt owns 17,228 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. American Bank invested in 0.03% or 1,600 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability (Wy) stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Country Tru Bancorp reported 1,582 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,040 are owned by Doliver L P. Bluecrest Cap Limited accumulated 0.01% or 6,728 shares. Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 1,405 shares. Moreover, 1St Source Commercial Bank has 0.07% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). New England Rech And holds 22,175 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stemline Therapeut (NASDAQ:STML) by 557,220 shares to 596,058 shares, valued at $7.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Savara Inc by 49,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 896,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Albireo Pharma Inc.