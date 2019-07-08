General Mls (GIS) Position Has Upped by Bar Harbor Trust Services; Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Increased Its Ss&Ctechnologies (SSNC) Stake by $509,670

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Ss&Ctechnologies (SSNC) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 8,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 47,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Ss&Ctechnologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $57.2. About 258,061 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 1.76M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albion Finance Group Ut invested in 16,176 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Florida-based Provise Grp Limited Liability Com has invested 0.82% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Philadelphia Tru owns 1.07% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 233,693 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 316 shares. Appleton Inc Ma reported 6,215 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.67% or 1.29M shares. Pinnacle Prns Inc accumulated 22,864 shares. Washington Cap Inc reported 12,150 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Eastern Fincl Bank holds 0.05% or 13,971 shares. Gw Henssler And Assoc Ltd invested in 0.67% or 142,281 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Davenport & Limited Com reported 97,533 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt invested in 5,477 shares. New York-based Sandhill Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,771 shares to 53,228 shares, valued at $10.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,723 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating General Mills, Inc. (GIS) on Behalf of its Shareholders – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pet Food Can’t — and Won’t — Be the Lone Hero for General Mills Anymore – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “General Mills Inc (GIS) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on May 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.35 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inc. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability has 42,705 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited holds 2.43 million shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.01% or 114,880 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 197,066 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.02% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 1.30 million shares. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability Corp invested in 982 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 3.64 million were reported by Frontier Capital Mngmt Communication Ltd Llc. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.02% or 1,900 shares. Moreover, Barometer Capital Mgmt has 0.5% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.02% or 25,017 shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.68% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability reported 1.14% stake.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Timefolio Implements SS&C’s Front-to-Back Solution to Power Investment Operation – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SS&C declares $0.10 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Completes Acquisition of Eze Software – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchronyfinanci (NYSE:SYF) by 21,400 shares to 153,895 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oraclecorp (NYSE:ORCL) by 74,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632,532 shares, and cut its stake in Lamresearch (NASDAQ:LRCX).