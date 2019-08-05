General Mls (GIS) Position Has Raised by Bar Harbor Trust Services; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Scotia Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.46 Million

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 65.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 13,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,956 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 19,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $14.33 during the last trading session, reaching $279.38. About 2.39M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.64. About 1.72M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 9,655 shares to 21,883 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,988 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 43.93 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

