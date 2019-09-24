General Mls (GIS) Position Has Increased by Accredited Investors Inc; United Rentals (URI) Valuation Declined While Selz Capital Has Decreased Holding by $9.86 Million

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 6,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 173,772 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13 million, up from 166,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 3.20M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 48.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 74,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 78,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.45 million, down from 153,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $124.73. About 1.46 million shares traded or 3.92% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.94M for 5.43 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “United Rentals to Present at the Morgan Stanley Seventh Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Alphabet, Chipotle And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 23 – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Financialbuzz.com: ‘Market Recap’ Week Ending September 20th, 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Investors Should Expect When General Mills Reports Earnings – The Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Money Talk Portfolio Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

