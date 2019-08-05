General Mls (GIS) Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp; Chevron (CVX) Stake Increased by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 8,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 203,897 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.12M, up from 194,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 9.03M shares traded or 50.87% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 29,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 108,899 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, up from 79,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 3.52 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 53,418 shares to 352,750 shares, valued at $20.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,658 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 19,569 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.52% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fmr Limited Liability holds 26.12M shares. Haverford Company stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dean Associates Ltd Liability Company has 1.19% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Axa has invested 0.26% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 90,835 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications. Community Comml Bank Na stated it has 0.82% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mariner Ltd Liability reported 416,590 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 7,062 were reported by Phocas Corp. Hgk Asset Management reported 2.43% stake. Majedie Asset Mngmt holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 96,416 shares. Frontier Mgmt holds 30,286 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Tctc Limited holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 25,211 shares.

