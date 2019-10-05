General Mls (GIS) Market Value Rose While Northside Capital Management Has Trimmed by $689,208 Its Stake; Braun Stacey Associates Lifted Its Kimberly Clark Com (KMB) Stake by $1.01 Million

Northside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northside Capital Management Llc sold 13,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 15,216 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, down from 28,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 4.23M shares traded or 18.67% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (KMB) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 7,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 132,315 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.64 million, up from 124,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $141.6. About 1.14 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 35,080 shares to 240,735 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc Com (NYSE:AAP) by 56,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,094 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NYSE:NOW).

Northside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $254.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 7,493 shares to 16,108 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings.