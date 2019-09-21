General Mls (GIS) Market Value Rose While 10-15 Associates Has Lowered Holding; Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) Shares Declined While Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Increased Stake

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 54,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 185,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.74M, down from 239,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 3.06 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) by 67.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 30,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 76,686 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, up from 45,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc/Ok for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.12. About 2.36M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 207,626 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has 142 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 773,526 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) invested in 4,104 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru Incorporated has 5,488 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Co reported 353,530 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Victory Cap Mngmt owns 45,982 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Phocas holds 0% or 540 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 999 shares. Jefferies Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 7,700 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 15,234 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 4,201 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Ww Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 7,418 shares.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 21,500 shares to 99,096 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc/Oh (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 599,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,891 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $5.51 million activity. Another trade for 38,600 shares valued at $1.50 million was bought by Hamm Harold.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $460.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 14,281 shares to 43,911 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

