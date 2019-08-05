General Mls (GIS) Market Valuation Rose While Mufg Americas Holdings Cut Its Holding by $599,505; Cardinal Capital Management Decreased Holding in Telus Corp. (TU) by $849,631

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp. (TU) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 22,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.75 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.16. About 352,883 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 11,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 35,189 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 46,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 3.52 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 11,232 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 4,042 shares stake. Earnest Ltd Co accumulated 265 shares or 0% of the stock. First Midwest Commercial Bank Division holds 20,330 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Invesco invested 0.31% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Greatmark Investment Prtn holds 37,488 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. World Invsts accumulated 0.11% or 9.08 million shares. Jensen Invest Management holds 0.02% or 24,420 shares in its portfolio. Spc invested in 7,970 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Somerset Group Inc Ltd has 0.18% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4,232 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc has invested 0.53% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Avalon Advsr Lc owns 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,399 shares. Endurance Wealth accumulated 700 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 1.48 million shares. Monetary Management Group Incorporated Inc reported 4,015 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Recent IPO Chewy Bite Investors With Its First Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Single Households Are On The Rise. Could This Be The Next Investing Trend? – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Things General Mills Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New by 8,927 shares to 11,277 shares, valued at $13.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $463.51M for 17.44 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.