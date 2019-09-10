General Mls (GIS) Market Valuation Rose While Indexiq Advisors Upped Its Stake; As Honeywell International (HON) Stock Price Rose, Estabrook Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 475 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 112,847 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93B, down from 113,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $168.76. About 2.28M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 46.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 17,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 53,815 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 36,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 2.50 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 20.99 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 795 shares to 45,585 shares, valued at $4.74 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Helps Transform Mexican Petrochemical Leader’s Operations – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,041 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co invested in 9,035 shares. Sol Management owns 9,786 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 48,557 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,220 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management has invested 1.76% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Kentucky-based Central Fincl Bank Trust has invested 1.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bain Pub Equity Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 276,757 shares for 4.2% of their portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Lp owns 44,896 shares. Element Cap Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 19,851 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,514 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 71,475 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 720,446 shares. Firsthand Mngmt holds 0.09% or 1,580 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Counsel has 7,772 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 103,183 shares to 515,836 shares, valued at $51.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 291,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,700 shares, and cut its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (NASDAQ:HSII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Spc Fincl has 0.09% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Washington Tru National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il holds 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 9,929 shares. Capital World Invsts has 9.08 million shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation has 0.14% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 11,618 shares. Clark Estates Ny holds 0.72% or 90,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fort Washington Incorporated Oh reported 64,434 shares. Colonial Trust has 16,252 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. The Hawaii-based Savings Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.25% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Prio Wealth Lp stated it has 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Farmers Company owns 26,290 shares. Glynn Capital Ltd holds 26,672 shares. Symons Capital Management Inc has 1.29% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 57,896 shares.