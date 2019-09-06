General Mls (GIS) Market Valuation Rose While Clark Estates Lowered Position; Rex Capital Advisors Position in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Trimmed by $425,000 as Share Price Rose

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.18. About 2.22 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 747,088 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $114.64M for 26.41 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04M and $120.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $461.58 million for 17.92 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

