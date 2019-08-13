General Mls (GIS) Market Valuation Rose While Bar Harbor Trust Services Raised Position by $7.25 Million; As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shares Declined, Impala Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $16.49 Million

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 122,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.38M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.72. About 4.31M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – STEVE FERGUSON WILL LEAD INDUSTRIAL POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION REPLACING RAMIN YOUNESSI; 24/04/2018 – CAT SEES YEAR-END DEALER INVENTORIES SAME LEVEL AS END OF 1Q; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Appointed Andrew Bonfield as Chief Fincl Officer Effective Sept 1; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 3.26 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “7 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of at Least 3% – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “History Suggests a General Mills Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will Recent IPO Chewy Bite Investors With Its First Earnings Report? – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Caterpillar Gets Weak Second-Half Set Up Ahead of Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caterpillar goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Caterpillar Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar Earnings Disappoint Due To Weaker China Sales And Higher Production Costs – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

